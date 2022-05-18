Is it possible to make WhatsApp on Android the same as on iPhone?

All app features and changes are usually made available first to those who have the App on iPhone cell phones. That’s why many people tend to search for ways to change their WhatsApp to make it look just like the iPhone version, and with that, be able to enjoy all the benefits of the application.

With this in mind, we are going to teach you how to download Fouad WhatsApp. If you’ve never heard about it, read on to understand.

Differences between WhatsApp on Android and Iphone

WhatsApp is a communication system with numerous advantages, being one of the most downloaded applications in the world. Through it we can communicate via instant messages, send audios, make video calls, share documents and images, all using only data and at no additional cost besides paying for your internet.

However, when you think about the full functionality of the original application, we realize that iPhone phones have more advantages than Android devices.

For example, the version of messenger for Apple phones allows you to send unzipped photos directly, allows you to download images from URLs, select conversations and edit them.

Although the application has worked hard to improve the experience of its users, with changes such as the possibility of finding stores and other commercial establishments through an integration with Google Maps (a feature that is gradually being released), for example, there are still many differences between versions from system to system.

How to make your WhatsApp on Android with the same features as on iPhone

In order to make the messenger version the same as the iPhone version, you need to download the Fouad WhatsApp APK. This is the way to get all the app improvements. However, care must be taken as it is an unofficial tool and therefore cannot be found on the Google Play Store.

Through this feature, you will get the identical version of the original app with extra features.

How to download Fouad WhatsApp

Before downloading you need to delete your current version of the app to avoid incompatibility issues.

Download the Fouad WhatsApp APK on your mobile. Then click on the stored link. At this point, you will be asked to enable unknown sources in the settings. After the installation is complete, simply set up the account using your mobile number. Take care to restore the backup. And just put your personal information and properly configure your application.

Fouad WhatApp has customizable and complete features same as iOS system. Be careful to download from secure sources and remember that it is not a system authorized by the company to which WhatsApp belongs, so it is not possible to guarantee that the data is really protected, in addition to running the risk of having the account punished if the application notices the change.