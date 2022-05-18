Isadora discovers serious illness after being a victim of bad boy harassment

With no respite from personal problems, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will face great difficulties in the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion and will end up discovering that he has a serious illness.

The girl’s health problem will be discovered after she is the victim of a Nelsinho’s attempted rape (Johnny Massaro), his new lover who will soon prove to be a big scoundrel.

Interested only in having a night of love with Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli), the Biker will dope the girl to take advantage of her while she sleeps. However, the plan will not work because of Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa), who will be suspicious of the villain and will save her friend.

Frightened by what she was suspecting, Arminda goes to tell Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) and Davi (Rafael Vitti) that Nelsinho was in her apartment with Isadora. worried about the situation, they run to the property and try to stop the abuser.

However, the confusion will serve to reveal a new delicate situation for Isadora. When taken to the doctor, the young dressmaker will show strange symptoms and will be diagnosed with malariaa disease that has strongly affected the region of Campos de Goytacazes.

gay romance in the novel

In time, Beyond the Illusion is now entering a new phase of the novel and will soon invest in a gay romance. The plot will be carried out by Leopoldo (Michel Blois), manager of the radio station Estrela de Campos, who will fall in love with Plínio (Nikolas Antunes), a radio soap opera actor.

In an interview for the newspaper Extra, the actor commented on the direction that his character is taking in the soap opera and how the plot will be approached, since it takes place in a moment when homosexuality was even more repressed.

“Leopoldo and Plínio will live an overwhelming romance. They will find in each other the strength they need to face social, family and personal prejudice”, declared Michel.

Openly gay, Michel revealed that has gone through something similar to what your character will live. “Unfortunately, they still feel guilty about the love that unites them. Pretending has always been a weapon. Hiding from yourself to fulfill the desires of others… I’ve pretended for many years to be straight”, revealed the artist.

“But when love comes into play, it’s hard to fake it, because love is in the eyes, in the speech, in the smell. It takes freedom and courage to be who you really are,” concluded Blois.

