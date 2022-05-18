“It transformed the environment and reassured us”, says mother about UPA pediatrician Tancredo Neves

Despite the recurring complaints due to the delay in care and lack of professionals in the Basic Health Units of Cascavel, the care provided by a doctor was praiseworthy.

In a facebook group, a resident of Cascavel reported that she went to the Tancredo Neves UPA because her young son was feeling sick.

In the publication, Franciele said that it was evident that the service would take time, as the call was full, which required a lot of patience.

“Patience that sometimes mixes with feelings of discouragement and even irritation, because having a child in pain and taking a long time to be attended to, breaks any mother’s heart,” said the woman.

After a long time of waiting, she reported the pleasant surprise she had with the medical care, the pediatrician Marcos Asami, who, according to her, provided an extraordinary and humanitarian service.

“Today I want to make a record and a compliment. My son felt sick on Thursday and I had to take him to UPA Tancredo, when we got there, it was clear that the service would not be soon, we had to be very patient. Patience that sometimes mixes with feelings of discouragement and even irritation, because being with a child in pain and taking a long time to be attended to, breaks any mother’s heart. Time has passed and our time has come. Now comes the compliment, the pleasant surprise, because my son was seen by the pediatrician, Dr. Marcos Asami, and immediately all that waiting and feeling of anguish was replaced by a feeling of gratitude. This doctor with all his dedication, attention, affection and professionalism, transformed the environment and reassured us. I want to thank this professional immensely, who played his role as a doctor, but with an unusual humanitarian feeling. Thank you very much Dr. Mark!”, he finished.

Of course, the publication yielded several comments and likes, in addition to many other people who shared Franciele’s opinion, reporting that the doctor is very competent and attentive to patients.