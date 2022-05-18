Jô Soares, away from TV, fights a desperate health problem

Presenter talked about health problem faced by him in a TV interview

The host Jo Soares has been without a TV attraction since 2016, when his Jo talk show was taken off the air after 16 years. And since the beginning of the pandemic, he has kept himself out of the spotlight.

At the beginning of 2020, before the arrival of the coronavirus in Brazil, he gave an interview to Provoca, from TV Cultura, presented by Marcelo Tas. That was the last time he appeared in a TV studio since then.

At the time, the presenter denied a rumor that he had set up an ICU structure in his home, explaining that he had a sciatic nerve problem that was chasing him. “It’s a horrible pain and it’s hard to go away. If I walk a little distance, it starts beeping. But that doesn’t deserve any ICU”, joked the presenter.

Without social networks, the famous tries not to be bothered by the lies that arise in relation to him. “I don’t read [com a mentira], There’s nothing to do. I don’t have Twitter, I don’t have a social network”, said the presenter.

PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN THE PANDEMIC

The presenter appeared in the media in 2021, when he received doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the first semester. In May, when he was immunized for the second time, in an interview with Jornal Nacional, he preached against denialism:

“It is essential to carry out a campaign because I know that there are people who take the first dose and do not take the second, I do not understand, and there are people who do not take the vaccine. This is really a medieval thing. More vaccines for all and appreciation of science and scientists. I really just don’t get desperate because I believe a lot, a lot in Brazil, but it’s fire because every now and then a bucket of water comes along, and you see it’s a long way off”, said the famous at the time.