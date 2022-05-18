Lack of medicines threatens treatments for serious diseases in Bahia

There is a lack of injectable dipyrone to apply to patients with pain and oxytocin for inducing labor to essential medicines in the most serious treatments against cancer, leukemia, schizophrenia and HIV. This is the current situation of the Bahian public health system, which suffers from a total lack or risk of shortages of 35 medicines out of the approximately 120 that are provided by the Ministry of Health (MS). The information is from the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab). Of the 35, 18 are out of stock and 17 are almost out of stock.

The current shortage is influenced by the war between Russia and Ukraine. The conflict drives up the value of the dollar and reduces the suppliers’ ability to deliver drugs. However, the superintendent of Pharmaceutical Assistance, Science and Technology at Sesab, Luiz Henrique Gonzales d’Utra, says that delays in MS deliveries have been common for at least three and a half years. “Every month there are 10, 15 or 20 medicines missing,” he says.

The MS responded about the shortage by means of a note, but without mentioning what has caused the delays in deliveries to Bahia. “The Ministry of Health works tirelessly, together with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), to verify the causes and articulate emergency actions to mitigate the shortage of the aforementioned medicines”, says an excerpt from the note from the federal folder.

The shortage does not only affect Sesab’s and hospitals’ stocks. In pharmacies, since the war started, the shortage began to be noticed and, at the end of April, it reached its peak. That’s what Débora Almeida, a pharmacist at a private network of pharmacies in Salvador, says.

“Since the end of April I have noticed this [a falta de medicimentos] more intensely, mainly dipyrone, amoxicillin and azithromycin. These are medicines with a daily output, which we can’t deal with today’s demand”, says the pharmacist, who cites the war and flu outbreaks as reasons for the problem.

For pharmaceutical Ivonete dos Santos, international problems have made shortages reach a level never seen before by her. “I’ve never seen it happen before. The lack of antibiotics is not restricted to children, some medicines are also in short supply for adults. I believe that this actually happens due to the lack of raw material from large laboratories”, she says.

high demand

Pediatric immunologist, Celso Sant’Ana also cites the high demand due to the flu cases and the war in Europe to justify the shortage: “The reason is the disorganization of the flow of international trade due to the stoppage of the production chains of these medications, which began due to the pandemic and worsened with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Allied to this, there is also the zero covid policy in China and India, which are countries that produce the inputs for these medications “, explains Sant’Ana. Patients reported a lack of amoxicillin, clavulanate, azithromycin, antiallergic and dipyrone.

Luiz d’Ultra also highlights the import of inputs as one of the main problems. “With the war, the increase in the dollar and other issues, some medicines are in short supply on the market. Of pharmaceutical ingredients, 99% are imported, in general, from China and India. Due to the increase in the dollar, it is difficult to plan the industry and acquisition. Therefore, suppliers ask to withdraw from the contracts they have, alleging lack of product”, adds the superintendent, pointing out that the lack in the market does not translate into a lack in hospitals in Bahia, at least for now.

Impact on public health

The 18 drugs zeroed in the public network are used in the treatment of glaucoma, metabolic disorder, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, paraplegia, acromegaly, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, sickle cell anemia and cancer. The 17 drugs with low stocks treat schizophrenia, cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, acromegaly, epilepsy, immunosuppressed patients and cancer. The stock of 35 medicines serves 16,799 Bahians with the aforementioned diseases and costs more than R$ 6 million.

For the superintendent of Sesab, all are essential for service in the public system. However, expensive drugs cause more concern, as their absence can be life-threatening for those who depend on the substances. “How does the family avoid outbreaks of a patient with schizophrenia without medication? It’s unfortunate. In the case of leukemia, if the patient is on treatment and it is interrupted, it worsens the disease. It is less harmful not to start than to stop treatment . A detriment to life that is priceless”, says d’Ultra.

On why the state does not replace the missing medicines with its own funding, Luiz d’Ultra says that there is no economic viability. “There are R$ 6 million worth of medicines on this list. If every time the Ministry of Health does not supply it, we pay for it, there will be no resources to sustain it. It is their obligation to supply. We buy some because we understand the suffering of the population and market availability, but it is not always available”, he adds.

In Salvador

The Municipal Health Department of Salvador (SMS) responded in a note about the availability of primary care medicines in the capital: “Of the nine medicines with alleged shortages, the Unified Health System (SUS) offers four in the capital: Injectable Amikacin; Amoxicillin 250MG ; Injectable Dipyrone and Injectable Gentamicin; all of these are in full stock. The others are not part of the list of medicines distributed by the folder”, says the text.

See the medicines in short supply and which ones are running out in Bahia:

