Mayor of Goiânia sanctions career plan for health agents

In addition to the career plan, the servers will be covered with a project that guarantees the salary floor of the category, still in preparation. Photos: Jackson Rodrigues

Mayor Rogério Cruz sanctioned, this Tuesday (17/05), in an event at the City Hall, the career plan of health agents in the capital. In addition, he mentioned that the project that grants the national floor for the category is under preparation.

The implementation of the career plan guarantees the salary evolution of the servers and establishes a productivity bonus of R$ 300, in addition to an unhealthy work bonus and a food allowance of R$ 400. Career structuring has been a demand of servers for over 20 years .

The mayor pointed out that, after approval by the City Council of the executive project that creates the career plan for health agents, Constitutional Amendment No. 120 was promulgated by the National Congress, which establishes the national minimum wage for the category. “The city hall is already working on the project to implement the floor in the municipality”, he pointed out.

The president of the Union of Community Health Agents and Endemic Combat Agents, Paulo Gomes de Brito, who was present at the ceremony, cited the work carried out by the category for the health of the municipality over the years.

“This is a historic moment in our lives. 20 years ago we had the worst health indicators. Today you walk in Goiânia and you don’t think you’re a malnourished child, because health workers go from house to house to fight ailments”, he said.

The sanctioned text also established the remuneration of guardianship counselors in the amount of R$ 6,110.71, as of the month of May.