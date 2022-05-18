Microsoft: New Windows Update Causes Authentication Failures

Microsoft is investigating an issue on Windows systems that experience authentication errors. The crashes started after the Patch Tuesday updates were released last week.

According to the website Bleeping Computer, the issue affects all versions of Windows, including newer ones such as Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. Administrators are getting error messages like “Authentication failed due to a mismatch of user credentials. The username provided does not map to an existing account or the password was incorrect.”

The company explains that the failures only occur on systems used on servers used as domain controllers. “After installing the updates released on May 10, 2022 on your domain controllers, you may see server or client authentication failures for services such as Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) , Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) and the Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP),” says Microsoft.

Microsoft suggests solution

Microsoft promises to release a new update to fix the flaw soon, or at least during the next Patch Tuesday updates in June. In the meantime, the company recommends manually mapping the certificates to a machine account in Active Directory.

However, a Windows administrator told the Bleeping Computer that the only way around the failure and allowing users to authenticate was to disable the StrongCertificateBindingEnforcement registry key by setting it to 0. This registry key is used to change the company’s Kerberos Distribution Center (KDC) enforcement mode to the compatibility mode.

It is worth remembering that, last November, Microsoft had already faced another problem of authentication failures in Windows Server after releasing a round of security updates.