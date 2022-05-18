More Game Pass news for May

Microsoft has revealed more Game Pass news for the second half of May, along with the games you’ll have to play by the end of the month if you want to finish them through their service.

The news continues as of today, with Her Story and Jurassic World Evolution 2 , without forgetting Little Witch in the Woods.

For those who want regular news, you will only have to wait until the 19th of May and there will be more games, such as Farming Simulator 22. On the 24th of May, the news continues and until the end of the month you will still have games like Sniper Elite 5.

On May 31st, you’ll have your last chance to play titles like Knockout City and Resident Evil 7, which are on the list of departures.

News

Her Story (PC)- now available

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC and console) – now available

Little Witch in the Woods (PC and console) – available now

Umurangi Generation Special Edition – now available

Farming Simulator 22 (PC and console) – May 19

Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19

Floppy Knights – now available – May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26

Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (PC and console) – May 27

Departures (30 May)