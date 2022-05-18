NASA’s Helicopter on Mars Has Already Made 28 Flights and Now Its Future Uncertain

If it flew, the little helicopter would soar into the skies of Mars 5 times – maximum – over a period of 31 days.

But over the past year, the brave little helicopter known as Ingenuity has soared into the Martian skies 28 times, exceeding expectations and giving scientists a new vantage point on the Red Planet. Over the past 13 months, the helicopter has remained in the air for nearly an hour, traveling nearly 7 kilometers, with a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour and reaching a maximum altitude of 12 meters.

He traversed craters, took pictures of regions that would be difficult to reach from the ground, and worked as a surprisingly resilient scout that adapted to the changing Martian atmosphere and survived cold nights and harsh dust storms.

But now engineers and scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the NASA are concerned: their solar-powered drone may be nearing the end of its lifespan.

Winter on Mars is starting. Dust is rising, covering Ingenuity’s solar panels and preventing it from fully charging its six lithium-ion batteries. This month, for the first time since landing on Mars more than a year ago, Ingenuity missed a scheduled communication session with Perseverance, the Martian rover it relies on to send data and receive commands from Earth.

Will Ingenuity, covered in dust, survive the Martian winter, where temperatures drop below -73 degrees Celsius? And if it doesn’t, how is the world supposed to remember the tiny helicopter that cost $80 million to develop and more than five years to design and build? Those closest to the project say that now that its journey may be drawing to a close, it’s hard to overstate its achievements.

“The helicopter far exceeded initial expectations,” Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, told Washington Post.

Given the rarefaction of the Martian atmosphere, the scientists and engineers who worked on Ingenuity weren’t sure the experiment would succeed. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s science missions directorate, said at the time that it was an initiative that forced NASA to find the “right line between madness and innovation.”

So, with the success of the first flight on April 19, 2021, NASA heralded it as a moment worthy of the Wright brothers. As a tribute, Ingenuity had a piece of fabric from the brothers’ aircraft, known as the Flyer, attached to a cable under the solar panel.

Ingenuity flew to Mars tethered to the belly of the Perseverance Rover, the star of NASA’s latest Martian mission. After traveling some 480 million kilometers over seven months, Perseverance made a dramatic landing in February 2021, under a parachute that had a secret code that read: “Dare to do great things.”

The SUV-sized rover landed in an area of ​​Mars known as Jezero Crater, which once held water and could provide clues about the planet’s history and whether it once harbored life. The rover has been collecting rock and soil samples that NASA hopes will be sent to Earth on a future mission, as well as using its seven instruments to conduct science experiments and test new technologies.

Ingenuity was something of an add-on, a technology experiment that could be useful for future missions and allow space agency scientists to explore more of the Martian landscape than they could from Earth.

But flying an autonomous drone on Mars would be extremely difficult. The atmosphere is only 1% the density of Earth’s atmosphere. So, to generate lift, the helicopter’s five-foot-wide blades would have to spin incredibly fast: 2,500 revolutions per minute.

“We built it as an experiment,” Glaze said. “So he didn’t necessarily have the qualified parts that we use in big missions like Perseverance.” Some of these parts, like smartphone components, were even improvised, so “there were chances that they wouldn’t work as we expected. And there was a risk that nothing would go right.”

But as Ingenuity continued to fly, ground controllers began to realize that their small project could accomplish big things. Before their fifth flight, they wrote a blog post: “Our helicopter is more robust than we expected. The power system we’ve been worried about for years is providing more than enough power to fly during the day and keep our heaters running at night. The makeshift components for our guidance and navigation systems are also doing very well, as is our rotor system. Everything is going very well.”

As Ingenuity continued to function, NASA scientists became increasingly intrigued by the idea that the helicopter might play an important role in the mission.

“What happened was, after Ingenuity performed so well on those first five flights, the Perseverance science team came to us and said, ‘You know what, we want this helicopter to continue operating to help us in our exploration. and achieve our scientific goals,’” said Glaze.

So NASA decided to continue with the flights. On its sixth flight, Ingenuity ran into problems. The helicopter navigates with a camera that takes 30 photos per second of the terrain below, each with a time stamp. An algorithm predicts what the camera should have seen at that particular moment based on images taken moments before. The algorithm then calculates the difference between the predicted location and the actual location of the ground features to correct for their position, speed, and altitude.

But on this flight, the timings were off. As a result, Ingenuity appeared to be being piloted by a drunk driver, “adjusting its speed and leaning back and forth in an oscillating pattern,” NASA said in the blog.

Still, it managed to land safely within 5 meters of its target because of “considerable effort that went into ensuring that the helicopter’s flight control system had ample ‘margin of stability,'” NASA wrote. In other words: “In the most real sense, Ingenuity has grown up in the face of challenge.”

Flight 9, in July, was also “nail-biting”, as NASA wrote. Not just because Ingenuity broke records for flight duration and cruising speed, but because it flew over a crater, “an area called Séítah that would be difficult to traverse with a land vehicle like the Perseverance rover,” NASA wrote on the blog.

Because Ingenuity was conceived as a technology experiment, engineers designed it to fly over flat terrain, which was easier to navigate with your on-board camera. For this flight, however, Ingenuity would have to dive into the crater. This required him to slow down and engineers to tweak the navigation algorithm. The flight was a success, and Ingenuity was able to send color photos of the region, even a location that some think “may record some of the deepest aquatic environments of ancient Lake Jezero,” NASA wrote. “Given the mission’s tight schedule, it is possible that they will not be able to visit these rocks with the rover, so Ingenuity may offer the only opportunity to study these deposits in detail.”

Since then, Ingenuity has forged ahead, overcoming one hurdle after another. At one point in September, it detected an engine problem during the pre-flight check “and did exactly what it was supposed to do: canceled the flight”.

About a month later, the problem was fixed and it started working again.

In April, Ingenuity made another discovery: Flying over the parachute that slowed the rover for landing on Mars, it spotted the ruins of the structure that had protected the rover during its dive toward the Martian surface. A pair of human-made objects abandoned on another planet, images that “just blew my mind,” Glaze said. In the past, NASA had been able to locate vehicles on the surface of Mars using a spacecraft in a distant orbit. But here they were, up close, in such high definition that you could see the words “Dare to do great things” encoded through a thin layer of red dust.

Then, ten days later, on April 29, he took his last flight to date, Flight #28, a 400-meter ride that lasted two and a half minutes. Now NASA wonders if it will be the last.

The space agency believes that its inability to fully charge the batteries caused it to enter a low-power state. When it became idle, the helicopter’s on-board clock was reset, in the same way that home clocks reset after a power outage. So the next day, when the sun rose and started charging the batteries, the helicopter was out of sync with the rover: “Essentially, when Ingenuity thought it was time to contact Perseverance, the base station of the rover wasn’t listening,” NASA wrote.

Then NASA did something extraordinary: Mission controllers ordered Perseverance to spend most of May 5th listening for signals from the helicopter.

Finally, little Ingenuity called home. The radio link, NASA said, “was stable”, the helicopter was healthy and the battery was charging at 41%.

But, as NASA warned, “a session of radio communication does not mean that Ingenuity is out of danger. The increase in dust (which reduces brightness) in the air means that charging batteries to a level that allows important components (like the clock and heaters) to maintain power overnight will be a significant challenge.”

Maybe Ingenuity will fly again. Maybe not. “At this point, I can’t say what’s going to happen going forward,” Glaze said. “We are still working on trying to find a way to resume flights. But Perseverance is the core mission, so we need to start setting our expectations properly.” / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU