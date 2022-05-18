New characters are revealed in trailer for new Warner game

Smash Bros style fighting game. brings together big names from WarnerMedia such as Batman, Bugs Bunny and more!

MultiVersusfighting game WarnerMediahad a new and fun trailer released that shows great characters from the house, from different series and drawings, coming out in hand.

The preview, which does not feature gameplay scenes, takes the opportunity to introduce new cast names, such as Taz, the Tasmanian Devil of Looney TunesThe steel giant of the homonymous film, and also Velma in Scooby Doo.

Check out the new trailer for MultiVersus below, which won a dubbed version with all the iconic voices of the characters:

Several other cast names had already been confirmed before, such as Sausage (Scooby Doo) – which, like the meme, has a power a la Supreme Instinct -, Arya Stark (game of Thrones), Harley Quinn, Bugs Bunny, Finn and Jake in Adventure Time and, of course, the entire DC trinity: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

There are also several other playable fighters, and Warner Bros. promises many additions in the future. The game is in the best style of Super Smash Bros., and will be focused on 2 vs. 2 online.

MultiVersus will be free to play, and will come to the last generation on Xbox one and Playstation 4to PRAÇAand also for the current generation in the Xbox Series X | s and PlayStation 5. There will be crossplay across all platforms.

The game’s open beta is expected to begin in July, but before that there will be an invited alpha testing phase scheduled for May 19, which serves to polish the servers for the release. To try to win an invite, you must register on the official website.

How are your expectations for MultiVersus? And which character do you intend to play with? Leave it in the comments below!

Also take a moment to check out: