New monster? Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 can have up to 24 cores and 48 threads

New Rumors Reveal Initial Lineup of Seventh Gen AMD Ryzen “Raphael” CPUs

AMD’s next microarchitecture for CPUs, Zen 4, should deliver a very significant performance boost. New information suggests that the top of the line among Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors, the Ryzen 9 7950X, should be equipped with up to 24 cores and 48 threads, with a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. Specifications of other SKUs were also revealed.

The information comes from the YouTube channel RedGamingTech and the Chinese channel Zhongzheng Evaluation (via WCCFtech). Both say that the initial lineup of Zen 4-based Ryzen Raphael processors should feature four different SKUs: Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X, and Ryzen 5 7600X.

Previous rumors pointed to a high-end Ryzen 7000 CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads, considerably less than the new rumor says. As we are dealing with unofficial information, we can imagine that the information concerns a high-end SKU equipped with 24 cores and 48 threads, and another less enthusiastic one.

The boost clock at 5.4GHz is about a 10% increase over what the Ryzen 9 5950X offers. Rumors also say that the TDP of the top-of-the-line SKU should be something close to 170W. the Ryzen 9 7950X is expected for around $900.

Ryzen 9 7900X

already the Ryzen 9 7900X must be a CPU with 12 or 16 coresresulting in 24 or 32 threads. Your boost should be a little lower, with 5.3 GHz. In comparison with the Ryzen 9 5900X, the R9 7900X should deliver clocks between 15 and 25% higher while consuming between 105-170W. This CPU should cost around $650.

Ryzen 7 7800X

Like the Ryzen 7 5800X, the R7 7800X must have 8 cores and 16 threads with maximum frequencies reaching 5.2 GHz, against the 4.7 GHz boost clock of the R7 5800X. This SKU should cost about $50050 dollars more than the MSRP price of the R7 5800X, and it should consume 105W.

Ryzen 5 7600X

Lastly, the Ryzen 5 7600X. This SKU must remain with 6 cores and 12 threadsas well as the other R5 x600 of other generations, in addition to the same consumption in 65W. The difference, in addition to the new microarchitecture, lies in the boost clock in 5.1 GHz, 500 MHz higher than the R5 5600X’s maximum factory frequency. This SKU can arrive costing around $350value close to the R5 5600X and Intel Core i5-12600K.

The first AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors are expected to arrive in the second half of this year, as is its competitor, the 13th Gen Intel Core lineup.

Via: WCCFtech