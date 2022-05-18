Orange peel tea: flu and cold never again, see benefits for your immunity!

Recife – PE, today, May 15, 2022, by Jorsiley Porfirio. Orange peel tea is healthy and fragrant, especially recommended during cold winter days. You can boil orange peels, this is so easy and convenient that we should all make this delicious tea more often!

Orange peel is widely used in the kitchen thanks to its very aromatic flavor, being used in soups, cakes, salads or stews. In addition, it plays an important role in many dishes, but it is also a great ingredient to use in tea.

Learn how to dry orange peels

This tea recipe uses dried husks. You must be wondering how to dry orange peels for tea? It couldn’t be easier!

Firstly, you can leave the husks on a paper towel for a few days until they seem dry enough to use in tea. Or you can speed up the process and “bake” the shells in the oven until they are slightly crispy (don’t bake too much, they will lose all flavor).

orange peel tea recipe

needed ingredients

Dried orange peel — 1 tablespoon (approximately)

Water — 1 and 1/2 cup of tea

Cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon (optional)

Honey or sweetener of your choice

Preparation of orange peel tea

At first, peel an orange and cut the peel into small pieces.

Then let them dry, preferably in a cool, dry place. Speed ​​up the process, if necessary, by baking the shells in the oven until slightly crispy.

Now, boil the water and when it starts to boil, add a teaspoon of dried orange peel.

Then let it cook for 10 minutes, add a cinnamon stick or sprinkle some cinnamon powder (both optional) and filter.

Finally, cool it down a bit and add a teaspoon of honey.

Benefits provided by orange peel tea

Vitamin C and Circulation

At first, it is important to say that orange peels contain high doses of vitamin C, which is known to ward off the common cold, as well as increasing blood circulation throughout the body.

Yes, those little bits of dried orange in your tea are fighting for you daily.

Respiratory Health

The antioxidants in oranges, especially vitamin C, can help prevent various respiratory problems such as bronchitis, colds, flu, asthma, and lung cancer.

Pop quiz time! What else helps in running, cycling, training, etc.? Yes, your lungs! Anything to help these guys will really change the game for you.

In an interview for the portal Earth, Chris Meinberga sensitive vibrational therapist, indicates that orange peel tea is used for coughs that never stop.

Finally, let us know in the comments if you have already consumed this tea and how was your experience!

