phones are up to 15% off on Amazon for a limited time

Amazon started the week by offering two Xiaomi phones with discounts of up to 15%. The devices can also be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments on the card.

At the time of writing this article, the Redmi Note 9S has dropped its price from BRL 2,214.99 to BRL 1,873.33 (available here). The device with 15% off can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 156.12.

The Note 9S – in blue color – runs the Snapdragon 720G, has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable to 256GB. The screen is 6.67”, comes with a 5,020 mAh battery and four cameras, the main one being 48 MP.

Another Xiaomi device on offer on Amazon is the Note 8, in black. The price dropped by 8% to R$1,390 (offer link), with installments of up to 12 installments of R$ 115.87 without interest.

The Note 8 has the SnapdragonTM 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The screen is 6.3 inches, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, in addition to a battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh.

It is worth remembering that the prices listed here can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these promotional prices.

