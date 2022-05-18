Portugal confirms 5 cases of ‘monkey pox’ and worries Europe | Health

Center for Disease Control/Disclosure ‘Monkey pox’ virus

Portugal’s Directorate-General for Health (DGS) reported this Wednesday that it has identified five cases of people diagnosed with the monkeypox virus (monkeypox). Spanish health authorities also said they are testing eight suspected cases of the disease. This Monday, the United Kingdom issued an alert to the World Health Organization (WHO) after the number of diagnoses reached seven in the region. In all, there are 12 contaminated in Europe.

The Portuguese diagnosed with smallpox had skin lesions, are stable and are all men who live in the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley. According to the DGS, more than 20 cases were under analysis, of which five were confirmed.

“This month of May, more than 20 suspected cases of infection with the Monkeypox virus were identified, all in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, five of which have already been confirmed by the National Institute of Health Dr. 18. The cases, mostly young, and all male, are stable, presenting ulcerative lesions”, says the statement from the Portuguese health authority.

According to information from the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), the disease is rare, and those infected usually heal in a matter of weeks. However, European countries have started to monitor possible outbreaks since the first case was identified by the British agency, on May 7, of the virus that is not common on the continent.

This Monday, it was informed by the British health agency that the four new infected in the United Kingdom identified themselves as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. The new information has prompted the UKHSA to urge these groups to be alert to any unusual skin rashes or lesions and, if so, to seek medical attention immediately. The Spanish Ministry of Health and the DGS of Portugal did not disclose any information about the sexual orientation of those infected.

“This is rare and unusual. The UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because evidence suggests that there may be community transmission of monkeypox virus spread by close contact,” said Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief media adviser. , in a statement.

After the alert, the WHO announced on Tuesday that it wants to clarify the cases of monkeypox detected in Europe. With the exception of the first infected, who had recently traveled to Nigeria, where the disease is endemic, the remaining cases in the United Kingdom were infected in the region, reinforcing fears of community transmission. The organization stressed the warning that men who have sex with men should be aware of the signs of the disease.

“We are seeing transmissions between men who have sex with men, new information that we must study properly to better understand the dynamics (of contagion),” said the World Health Organization (WHO) Deputy Director-General for Emergency Interventions, Ibrahima Soce Fall.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, although milder, first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. The number of cases in West Africa has increased over the past decade.

Symptoms include fever, headaches, and rashes that start on the face and spread to the rest of the body. It is not particularly serious among people, say Spanish health officials, and most of those infected recover within a few weeks. However, some serious cases have been reported.

