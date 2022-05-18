Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen and Red Dead Redemption Remake in development

Red Dead Redemption is on par with Grand Theft Auto V, one of Rockstar Games’ most profitable franchises, and after the release of versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles of GTA 5, it’s supposedly time for the Red Dead Redemption series make the transition.

There are now rumors of the development of a remake of Red Dead Redemption and versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S of Red Dead Redemption 2.

This information was provided by French journalist Chris Klippel, who manages the Rockstar Mag website, thanks to our Pure Xbox colleagues.

“To respond to multiple MPs at once, yes, as I was able to confirm in late 2020, a next-gen port of #RDR2 has indeed been in the works for several months at Rockstar. With a remaster/remake project of the first RDR.”

Klippel even says that the announcement of next-gen Red Dead Redemption 2 should have come sooner, but with the inclusion of the Red Dead Redemption remake plans have been delayed.



Pour répondre à plusieurs MP d’une traite, oui, comme j’ai pu le confirmer à la fin de l’année 2020, a portage next-gen de #RDR2 est bien en cours depuis plusieurs mois chez Rockstar. Avec a remaster/remake project of the premier RDR. Le portage de RDR2 devait (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3IIKYyxLjd — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 16, 2022