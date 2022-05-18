Samsung Galaxy M line wins two more cell phones; price starts at BRL 1,899 – 05/17/2022

Samsung presented this Tuesday morning (17) the new members of the Galaxy M line in Brazil. The Galaxy M53 handsets will be available for sale exclusively online starting today. The Galaxy M23 goes on sale on May 25th.

The prices, promotional until the 12th of June, are R$2,699 for the M53 and R$1,899 for the M23. After this period, they rise to R$3,499 and R$1,999, respectively.

According to Samsung, the launches were created to be a more affordable cell phone and offer features seen in the company’s more expensive models.

What’s different?

The biggest highlight is the Galaxy M53, which has a technical set very similar to the Galaxy A53, launched in Brazil recently for R$ 2,429.10. It is, therefore, an intermediate device with “something more”. This distances it from the Galaxy M23, which is a simpler mid-range device.

The two have three color options in solid paint on the back, which is coated in plastic, the same material as the structure of the devices.

Here, it is worth noting that there are two distinct approaches in terms of the look of this part of the cell phone: while the M23 uses the solution of cameras lined up in a rectangular niche, something that has become typical in the brand’s devices, the M53 has its lenses in a square bump, very similar to the one seen on the iPhone.

And if the idea is to use any of them near a pool or any place with water, beware: despite having a certain resistance to splashes, none of them are waterproof.

In terms of size, more similarities. See measurements below:

M23

165.5mm tall,

77 mm wide

8.4 mm thick

M53

164.7 mm high

77 mm wide

7.4 mm thick

They are not exactly very simple devices to use with one hand (at least compared to models like the Galaxy S22, one of the champions in this regard), nor are they light — especially in the case of the M23.

Despite this, they are in the average of their segments.

big screens

Both share some characteristics. The most notable of the screen is the hefty size, with 6.6 inches on the M23 and 6.7 inches on the M53.

They, however, are presented differently, with the M23 bringing more apparent edges and a curvilinear bump for the front camera, while the M53 has smaller edges and the camera is only visible through a small hole in the screen.

Despite the similar size, the technology used in the displays differs between devices, being simpler in the M23 (TFT) and more advanced in the M53 (Super Amoled Plus).

The resolution is the same, Full HD+, as well as the maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz (represents greater fluidity of animations), something desirable for those who enjoy watching videos and playing games on their cell phones.

different processors

The M53 has more brute force “under the hood”. It is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 processor, which features eight cores and a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz. The RAM memory (which helps with performance) is 8 GB, with 128 GB of native storage — expandable by microSD card up to 1 TB.

The M23 is more modest, with a Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G, which also has eight cores, but a lower maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz. The RAM is smaller, with 6 GB, but the storage remains at 128 GB, as well as the possibility of expansion with the use of a card.

In practice, the M53 tends to be a device that runs more smoothly, being able to run even heavier games. With the M23, however, there can be some little stuttering when used at the limit.

Featured camera

The M53 has a triple set of lenses plus a depth sensor. The highlight is the 108 MP of the wide angle, which tends to make the device competent when taking pictures.

There are still

8 MP ultra-wide

Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (for close-up shots)

2 MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera, in turn, also bets on a high number of megapixels: 32 MP.

On the face of it, the M23’s set sounds less attractive: there are three lenses at the back.

50 MP wide angle

8 MP ultra-wide

2 MP macro

At the front, just an 8 MP wide angle.

A similarity between the two in this regard is that, given the configuration itself, they tend to be better suited for medium and close-range shots.

Battery for the day

The battery has 5,000 mAh in both devices, “standard” capacity in cell phones in this segment. Samsung says that under heavy use, the power reserves of these phones can take a day off.

Charging is done via a USB-C port and —good news—, the duo comes with a 25W fast charger in the box.

additional resources

In times of high crime, security has become a topic more addressed by cell phone manufacturers. In this sense, the M23 and M53 duo have a secure folder feature, in which it is possible to place files and applications whose access depends on authentication by code or biometrics.

Other than that, the M23 still has a dedicated headphone jack. What is not so uncommon and is present in both phones is the support for 5G networks.

Check out the full specs of both devices below:

Samsung Galaxy M23

Dimensions: 165.5 x 77 x 8.4 mm (HxWxE), 198 g

Body: Plastic coated back, Gorilla Glass 5 front

Screen: 6.6 inch (16.76 cm) TFT LCD; Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels; 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 750G 5G (octa-core, 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Internal Storage: 128GB (expandable by microSD card)

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro

Front camera: 8 MP wide-angle

Battery: 5000 mAh

Colors: green, blue and copper

Price: BRL 1,899 until June 12

Samsung Galaxy M53