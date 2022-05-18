Samsung launches Galaxy M53 and Galaxy M23; see prices in Brazil | Cell

The Galaxy M53 for R$3,499 and the Galaxy M23 for R$1,999 are Samsung’s newest launches. Cell phones arrive in Brazil with the proposal to bring cost-effectiveness to devices with more advanced features. The M53 is sold in blue, green and brown. The M23 will be marketed in the country in green, blue and copper colors.

Both smartphones support 5G internet. In an exclusive interview with TechTudopresident of the mobile division TM Roh confessed the aim of “offering the largest selection of 5G products in the country”.

🔎 Understand the BRL 9 billion dispute between the government, Apple and Samsung

2 of 4 Galaxy M53 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy M53 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The Galaxy M53 competes in the category of phones with an intermediate data sheet. One of the highlights is the 6.7-inch, high-resolution Super AMOLED Plus screen. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which indicates more fluidity in games and in the interaction with the Android 12 system and One UI 4.1.

The M53’s photography technology is based on a quad system that breaks down as follows:

108 megapixel main

8 megapixel ultra wide

5 megapixel macro

2 megapixel depth sensor

Future buyers will still have a front camera capable of taking 32-megapixel selfies.

The hardware of this Galaxy includes a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor (up to 2.4GHz), 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The vapor chamber-based cooling draws attention, something that should please players.

The Galaxy M53 has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a 15 Watt charger in the box. His sales start today for R$ 3,499. The price drops promotionally to R$ 2,999 until June 12, in a Valentine’s Day action.

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: Super AMOLED Plus

Rear camera: 108 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor

Front camera: 32 MP

System: Android 12 + OneUI 4.1

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (up to 2.4 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory Card: Yes, microSD (up to 1 TB)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Weight: 176 grams

Dimensions: 164.7 x 77 x 7.4 mm

Colors: blue, green and brown

Launch (Brazil): May 2022

3 of 4 Galaxy M23 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy M23 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The Galaxy M23 is the most basic model of this Tuesday’s releases, with 6 GB of RAM. The hardware is complete with an 8-core Snapdragon 750G processor and 128 GB of storage.

To make it cheaper, Samsung also opted for a more humble photography system. It breaks down as follows:

50 megapixel main

8 megapixel ultra wide (123º)

2 megapixel macro

The front camera takes 8-megapixel selfies. It is positioned in a small drop-shaped notch.

4 of 4 Galaxy M23 Cameras — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy M23 cameras — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

This Samsung phone has a 6.6 inch TFT LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. The 120 Hz refresh rate is also present, which is gradually becoming popular for more basic smartphones.

The Galaxy M23’s battery has 5,000 mAh and a promise of autonomy for a whole day. In the box is a traditional 15 Watt charger. Consumers will be able to buy a fast charger of up to 25 Watts if they want.

M23 sales start on May 25th. The price of BRL 2,699 drops to BRL 1,899 until June 12th.

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels)

Screen Panel: TFT

Rear camera: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide, 2 MP macro

Front camera: 8 MP

System: Android 12 + OneUI 4.1

Processor: Snapdragon 750G 5G (up to 2.2GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory Card: Yes, microSD (up to 1 TB)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Weight: 198 grams

Dimensions: 165.5 x 77 x 8.4 mm

Colors: green, blue and copper

Launch (Brazil): May 2022