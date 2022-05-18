Saúde warns of low adherence to the flu vaccination campaign Cuiabá | Mato Grosso

Mato Grosso registered low demand for the flu vaccine in Cuiabá, more than 1.1 million people are able to receive the immunizer, but 240,000 doses were applied in the state, according to the Ministry of Health.

See who should be vaccinated by June 2:

Seniors

Health professionals

Children from 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days)

pregnant women

Puerperal women (women who have recently had children)

indigenous

teachers

People with comorbidities

People with permanent disabilities

Professionals in the security and rescue forces

Armed forces

truck drivers

Workers of collective road transport of passengers;

Prison system officials

population deprived of liberty

For the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Renato Kfouri, 70% of deaths from influenza due to influenza occur in groups eligible for vaccination with chronic diseases, that is, those who are at severe increased risk are at risk of double circulation influenza and Covid. -19.

According to him, the diseases cause serious complications and it is possible to be vaccinated against the flu and Covid in the same visit to the health unit.

Renato highlights that the perception of danger is a great motivator of vaccination. According to him, the flu causes the false sensation that the population is not under threat. “It generally discourages people from getting vaccinated. Unfortunately this is a constant that we need to improve communication. Prevention is always necessary,” he said.

The capital hopes to vaccinate nearly 209,000 people. So far, only 19% have been vaccinated.