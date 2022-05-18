Smart pacifier monitors health of premature babies

A smart pacifier is able to monitor – in real time – the information for the survival of premature babies. Researchers at Washington State University in the United States developed the device in an improved form using a conventional pacifier, which was able to analyze the levels of electrolytes, sodium and potassium ions in premature babies admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Units ( NICUs).

“We know that premature babies have a better chance of survival if they receive high-quality care within the first month of birth,” explained Jong-Hoon Kim, an associate professor in the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Washington State University and also one of the authors. of the study.

The innovation may be able to eliminate the need for blood collections used to monitor these indices, which are painful for the baby and with an interval between collections that leaves large gaps in information. The purpose of this monitoring is to alert caregivers if babies are dehydrated.

The pacifier was enhanced by the team with a system of microfluidic channels, to collect the saliva that is in the baby’s mouth. Therefore, the channels have internal sensors that measure the concentrations of sodium and potassium ions in saliva. Then the data is relayed via Bluetooth to the caregiver.

“This device is a non-invasive way to provide real-time monitoring of babies’ electrolyte concentration,” Kim commented. The smart pacifier was tested on a few babies in a hospital, and the data was comparable to that obtained through normal blood sampling.

Now, the next step is to make the pacifier components more affordable and recyclable in a larger clinical trial to prove their effectiveness. “You often see pictures of the NICU where babies are connected to a bunch of wires to check their health conditions such as heart rate, respiratory rate, body temperature and blood pressure. We want to get rid of those strands,” Kim concluded.

Source: The Globe

