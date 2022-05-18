Sony will launch two promotions this Wednesday (18)

Do you want to increase your library catalog, but also looking to save a little? So, here’s some good news: Sony will launch, this Wednesday (18), two game promotions on the PS Store. The first will focus on remasters and retro games, while the other will show titles below US$ 15 (R$ 74.15 at the current price, without fees and/or taxes).

The offer on retro games will go until the day 1st of June and will feature the likes of Alan Wake Remastered, Shenmue I & II, Valfaris, Mega Man X Legacy Collection and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

The action with games under $15 will also end on the same day. 1st of June. Their list includes Rise of the Tomb Raider, Knack 2, Wasteland 3, World of Final Fantasy, and more.

Usually, promotions are available in the afternoon here in Brazil. However, on a few occasions over the past few weeks, Sony has been releasing offers early in the morning on the PS Store. Anyway, the MyPS will let you know if this occurs.

PS Plus subscribers get discounts on 109 games on the PS Store

PS Plus subscribers have one more reason to visit the PS Store. Since last Saturday (14), the virtual store has been offering titles exclusively to users of the service. Check out all the discounts here!