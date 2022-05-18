This new game based on Dead By Daylight is going to be the strangest thing you’ll see today ⋆

Officially launched in 2016, Dead By Daylight was one of those responsible for popularizing the idea of ​​asymmetrical multiplayer in the world of electronic games. And yes, the title remains firm and strong, entertaining players with their disputes marked by the presence of terrible killers. However, it seems that soon the creators of the game will launch a new adventure for players to enjoy. So it is! A “spin off” was announced yesterday, May 17, and managed to draw attention for presenting a completely random premise… let’s meet the next game?

Experiencing heavy lag in online games? Try the free ExitLaga program created specifically for reduce lag and improve connection in online games. Take advantage of the promotion and guarantee 20% off how Coupon: MMORPGBR when purchasing any of the plans. Click here and try it out!

With the support of a short teaser (which you can check out just below this post), the staff of Interactive behavior revealed a “spin off” of Dead By Daylight, which was christened as Hooked On You. If yesterday was the first day of April, many people would say it was a joke, but no… the developer decided to take some of the terrible killers of the famous game and put them in a dating simulator (Dating Sim). Can you believe? The title will be released in 2022 and will have a visual novel feel.

In revealing the news, Behavior Interactive even toyed with the idea of ​​having a date with incorrigible killers, stating that “inside their terrifying appearances, they just want a little romance”. In short, in what many would classify as a “random ride”, the creators of Dead By Daylight revealed a completely insane “spin off”, which should be released by the end of this year, via Steam. Remembering that, in this first moment, we will have four assassins (The Wraith, The Huntress, The Spirit and The Trapper) for the seduction game. If you want to stay on top of the details, I suggest you take a look at the game’s official website.