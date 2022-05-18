This Saturday, 21, there is vaccination against Influenza, Measles and Covid-19 in Lajeado

Per Redaction

The Prefecture of Lajeado, through the Secretary of Health, holds this Saturday, 21/05, the Municipal D-Day of Vaccination against Influenza, Measles and Covid-19. D-Day takes place at the gas stations in the Centro and São Cristóvão neighborhoods, from 8 am to 2 pm, without closing at noon. The action aims to expand vaccination coverage of target audiences who have not yet received immunization.

Influenza – Health professionals, children aged 6 months to 9 years old, people over 55 years old, pregnant women, puerperal women, education workers, people with permanent disabilities, security and rescue forces, armed forces, truck drivers are able to be immunized against Influenza. , public transport, road, passenger and long-distance transport workers, port workers and people with comorbidities (check the list). For children, it is mandatory to present the vaccination booklet.

Measles – The campaign against Measles is aimed at health professionals and children aged 6 months to under 5 years. For children, it is mandatory to present the vaccination booklet.

Covid-19 – People over 18 years of age can be vaccinated for 1st, 2nd and booster doses. For children and adolescents up to 17 years of age, 1st and 2nd doses of the vaccine are available. The second booster dose is allowed for people over 70 years of age, with an interval of four months after the first booster dose. Vaccination with the 2nd dose of Pfizer is also available for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. The vaccine was in short supply and is again available at the posts.

Calendar for updating routine vaccinations and current campaigns

The Municipal Vaccination D-Day is aimed at immunization against Influenza, Measles and Covid-19, but routine vaccines will also be available to those who have delayed doses.

From Saturday, June 4th, the Centro Health Center will open every first Saturday of the month, from 8 am to 2 pm. The initiative takes place to make it possible to update routine vaccination schedules and campaigns in force for people who do not have the possibility to be vaccinated in the neighborhood’s reference Health Unit during the week.

Check the calendar for the next Saturdays with vaccination: