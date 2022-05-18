Understand how trials work on PS Plus Deluxe; free trials

Facebook

Sony earlier today revealed a preview of the games that will be on the new PS Plus. In the middle of the text, there is an information that deserves more attention: the free trials (trials).

One of the benefits that will be available to those who subscribe to the PS Plus Deluxe plan (called Premium outside Brazil, as it offers games via streaming) is the free trial of certain games.

These tests allow you to play the title in question for two hours and, if you decide to buy it, both the save and the trophies will be transferred. It’s basically a test format that already existed at the time of the PS3 and now returns to users.

So far, only 6 free trials have been confirmed at the launch of the new PS Plus.

See the details below, via PlayStation.Blog.

The limited time game trial benefit allows you to try out certain games before making a purchase. After downloading a full game trial, you will be able to play most games for two hours. The game timer will run only while you are in the game. This is a great way to test out games before deciding if you really want to buy them. In such cases, any trophies and game data saved during the trial period will be retained should you decide to purchase the game.

Check out some of the titles that will be part of the limited-time game trials below.

PlayStation Studios

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

external partners