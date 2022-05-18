Understand why people live longer

Life expectancy increased by about 3.3 years in the last decade, according to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in 2020. This means that the chances of a Brazilian exceeding the age of 76 are greater.

This fact is not so much new, as we are witnessing more and more people around the world living over 100 years of age. But what explains this, why do some people manage to exceed 100 years, and why has longevity increased in recent years?

Why is the number of older people increasing in Brazil?

The changes that have taken place in recent years have contributed to people being able to live longer with health. Of course, we cannot forget that many cases are due to family genetics. There are families that tend to live longer, reaching more than 90 years of age, there are reports of families that usually exceed 110 years. However, these are rare cases.

What has contributed to the growth in the number of people who live longer, especially here in Brazil, are the improvements implemented in recent decades in the public health system (SUS), expansion of vaccination and even the ease of access to information and prevention of illnesses.

Until the mid-1980s, Brazil suffered from many cases of mortality among children. There were many births, but the number of children who ended up contracting diseases was quite high, consequently, the number of deaths as well. Other facts that were quite common were malnutrition and lack of basic sanitation.

As the country grew economically in the following decades, it expanded the vaccination system and access to information and improvements in living conditions had a positive impact on several aspects.

For adults, access to information and awareness of disease prevention, in addition to access to appropriate treatments, led to improvements in health conditions. Soon, the number of deaths in young people caused by chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure began to decrease.

What’s the secret to living longer?

For many health experts, the justification for living longer and with quality lies in the prevention and adoption of a lifestyle focused on good health. People who practice regular physical exercise, eat healthily, do not abuse alcoholic beverages and do not use tobacco, in addition to mental health care, are more likely to have longevity.

With the constant evolution and improvements in public and educational health, there will certainly be more and more centenarians in the world.