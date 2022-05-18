What is the best tea for the flu? Discover now which are the best herbs to get rid of symptoms

Maringá, May 17, 2022, by Denise Watanabe — Doing a good job flu tea it’s fundamental. Especially in these colder times, when the virus circulates more easily in closed places. In this sense, learn today right here at Agro News how to make a hot drink to relieve symptoms.

There are good options for flu tea. So, learn some combinations to help you get rid of the symptoms. Also, choose the flavors that you like the most. Also, take advantage of the cold weather to have a hot tea and stay under the blankets.

What is the best tea for the flu?

If you are in need of a nasal decongestant and you still have a sore throat, you can make a delicious lemon tea with honey. However, if you have a cough and sore throat, prefer to make the drink with orange and ginger. To fight cough, you can also opt for eucalyptus, in addition, this option helps relieve respiratory diseases.

If you need something more complete, try making garlic tea. In this case, the drink will provide an improvement in immunity. In addition, garlic has anti-inflammatory properties as well. Also, to remove the bad taste, you can add lemon, honey or ginger. So explained Carol Firmino, in her article published on January 3, 2022, in collaboration with the UOL Viva Bem.

how to avoid the flu

Influenza is a disease caused by the influenza virus. Therefore, it is transmitted through the respiratory tract, as explained by Maria Helan Varella Bruna, in the article posted on the website of the Dr. Dráuzio Varella, from UOL. Knowing this, if possible, avoid close contact with people who have the flu. Thus, the probability of getting the flu is reduced.

flu symptoms

So, if you have a high fever, headaches and body aches, it is possible that you have the flu. In addition to these, other common symptoms of the disease are malaise, weakness, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. At the first symptoms, you can start preparing a tea to alleviate it. However, if it does not improve, seek medical help.

So, as soon as you start coughing or have any other symptoms, make a flu tea. However, if your immunity is low or your symptoms get worse, see a doctor. Otherwise, the picture can get worse.

