With serious health problem, woman loses house in which she invested all her money

Housewife Carlena Ferreira de Souza, 44, has been experiencing moments of despair since she lost the property where she lived with her seven children and her disabled sister, in a fire that burned the entire house on Saturday (14) , in Aparecida de Goiânia.

The woman has lived with a hernia in her belly since childhood, which grows more and more every day and prevents her from having a normal life. Daily, she suffers from various pains and also other health problems.

Carlena had received an inheritance from the sale of her mother’s property, and she was in doubt whether she would build a more dignified shack to live with her family or perform the surgery she so desperately needs with the money. In the end, she opted for construction.

However, the joy in providing a home for the children was short-lived. Last weekend, when she was at church, she got a call informing her that the house, hard-won, had caught fire and she had lost everything.

Now, the housewife is living in favor with a friend, sharing a shack with 20 other people and without being able to offer comfort to her children and sister and even clothes for the cold, since everything that was in the property was burned.

Faced with the desperate situation she is experiencing, she is counting on solidarity from neighbors, since her husband works odd jobs and the income is not enough.

For those interested in offering any kind of help, Carlena made available the PIX with the key 030 682 561 94 (CPF) or WhatsApp (62) 9395-5547 for those who wish to contribute in another way.