10 games under R$100 in the new promotion

Last Wednesday (18), Sony launched another game promotion on the PS Store. The action “Retro Wave!” will last until the day 1st of june and brings PS4 and PS5 titles that might be interesting to add to the library. With that in mind, the MyPS separated ten games under R$ 100, to help you save.

The selection includes shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and Alan Wake Remastered, the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and RE 3, as well as other remade classics like MediEvil and Destroy All Humans! Check out:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — from R$193.50 to R$96.75

Resident Evil 3 — from R$194.50 to R$77.80

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — from R$207.90 to R$83.16

Alan Wake Remastered — from R$99.50 to R$66.66

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection — from R$119.99 to R$35.99

MediEvil — from BRL 119.90 to BRL 59.95

Destroy All Humans! — from BRL 199.50 to BRL 89.77

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – from R$62.50 to R$20.62

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — from BRL 124.90 to BRL 41.21

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition — from R$99.50 to R$49.75

To check the complete list of discounts, just enter this link.

More promotion on PS Store

While the “Retro Wave!” enough, other promotions are still going on in the PS Store. “Unmissable Deals” brings titles like A Way Out, Detroit Become Human and Injustice 2 through May 25. “Extended Game Session” ends on the same date and includes Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Marvel’s Spider-Man.