130,000-year-old tooth helps prove Denisovans lived in Southeast Asia

posted on 05/18/2022 06:00



(credit: Sergey Zelinski, Russian Academy of Sciences/Disclosure)

Researchers from France found a tooth from a child at least 130,000 years old in Laos, in southern Asia. According to experts, the fossil belongs to a Denisovan – an extinct relative of modern man still little known – and the location where it was discovered reinforces the thesis that these hominids lived in Southeast Asia.

The first traces of a specimen of a Denisovan man were identified in 2010, in a cave in Siberia. Thanks to the analysis of DNA from the small bone of a finger, paleontologists were able to sequence the complete genome of a Homo denisova. Nine years later, a large-toothed jaw found on the Tibetan plateau was considered an indication that our distant cousins ​​also lived in this region of China.

However, “more physical evidence” of this presence was lacking, according to Clément Zanolli, co-author of the study, published yesterday in the journal Nature Communications. The University of Bordeaux researcher and colleagues set out to excavate the Cobra grotto, discovered in 2018, in northeastern Laos, and say they have found this evidence.

The tooth was in a region where other human remains had already been found. The sediments preserved in the cave walls contained fragments of animal bones and a molar tooth, with a “typically human” morphology, from a child aged 3 to 8 years, report the study authors.

Through several dating analyses, the team came to the conclusion that the fossil was between 130,000 and 160,000 years old. Then they studied the inside of the tooth, temporarily taken to Denmark. “The proteins allowed us to identify the sex, female, and confirm that it belonged to the genus Homo”, says Fabrice Demeter, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, affiliated with the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, and also an author of the study.





Neanderthals

Surprisingly, the structure of the tooth was also shown to be close to that of the molars of the Denisovan man of Tibet. In addition, it had characteristics common to Neanderthals, genetically close to Denisovans. “But we leaned towards Denisova because we never found evidence that Neanderthals moved that far east,” explains Zanolli.

For the team, the data indicate that Denisovans occupied this region of Asia and adapted to a wide range of environments, from cool altitudes to tropical climates. A “versatility” that their cousins, the Neanderthals, did not seem to have, as they were more present in the cold regions of the West.

It was in the tropics that the last Denisovans were able to meet and interbreed with Pleistocene human groups, who passed on their genetic heritage to present-day Southeast Asian populations. Scientists work with the hypothesis that Denisovans, Neanderthals and Homo sapiens came to live together in some regions and that there were crosses between the species.