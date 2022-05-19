Acer’s new gaming notebook promises 3D without special glasses

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is Acer’s new high-performance gaming notebook. To battle in the competitive segment, the product offers a very different technology: stereoscopic 3D, which promises the effect of three dimensions without the need for special glasses.

Using SpatialLabs TrueGame technology coupled with dedicated hardware, Acer claims that its notebook is the first to offer such a 3D solution in the gaming notebook segment. The company explains how it works like this:

“The display on the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming notebook consists of a 15.6-inch UHD 2D panel with an optically bonded liquid crystal lenticular lens on top, forming an innovative module that can be switched between 2D and stereoscopic 3D views.”

Of course, for the effect to be worthwhile, the notebook needs to run games with quality. For this, the new Predator Helios 300 comes equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor, accompanied by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for graphics. In terms of memory, we have up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

It is also important to note that not every game will be immediately compatible with the notebook’s 3D effect. Acer says there are already more than 50 games that support the technology at launch, and that more titles will be added to the list over time.

The manufacturer expects to launch the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition early in the last quarter of the year, with a MSRP starting at $3,400.