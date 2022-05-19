After deaths at a health center, city hall evaluates video surveillance as prevention, says Sarto

After the shooting death of three people at a Health Post in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, in Fortaleza, the municipal government is studying the possibility of including a video surveillance system in the equipment. That’s what the mayor José Sarto said, on the morning of this Thursday (19), in an interview with the program ‘Bom Dia Nordeste’, on Daily TV.

According to José Sarto, the Juntos por Fortaleza program, an initiative that already exists in partnership with the State Government, foresees, among different actions for the city, the use of cameras for public safety.

“For example, all schools were prioritized to have video monitoring equipment linked to the Municipal Guard of Fortaleza, the Military Police and Ciops, and now I think there will be a new demand after this episode”, he says.

Also according to the mayor, given the high number of health facilities in the city, among 116 basic units, 12 Emergency Care Units (UPAs), four polyclinics and ten hospitals, it is necessary to work on a preventive safety policy. “It is necessary to give a special look to this episode itself”, he emphasizes.

shooting at post

The shooting at the health post took place this Wednesday afternoon (18), on Avenida Alberto Craveiro. Two men who wore electronic anklets died, in addition to another, 58 years old, who was being treated at the health unit.

Subtitle: Post was busy with security agents after the incident Photograph: reproduction

Those who wore electronic anklets they had left the prison ten days ago, according to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS). They were 22 and 31 years old.

The criminal action left four other people injured, according to the folder. THE Northeast diary found that a person was taken to the Instituto Doutor José Frota (IJF) by Samu; another, shot in the chest helped by a policeman and the third person went to the hospital by his own means. It is unknown how the fourth person was conducted.