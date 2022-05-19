American extends flu vaccination schedule

May 19, 2022, at 7:27 am • Last Updated May 19, 2022, at 2:18 pm

From this Thursday, immunization takes place from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm in all UBSs

The American Health Department decided to extend the flu vaccination schedule after a LIBERAL report on vaccination coverage in the city, which is below the state index. From this Thursday, immunization takes place from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, in all Basic Health Units in the municipality.

In Americana, 34.2% of the target audience was vaccinated – Photo: Marilia Pierre / Americana City Hall

Until this Wednesday, the application took place from 1 pm to 3:30 pm, which generated complaints from residents, who would like a longer period.

The time change was announced by the city hall this Wednesday. On the same day, LIBERAL had reported that, in Americana, 34.2% of the target audience had been vaccinated, while in the State, coverage was 40%.

“The decision to extend the vaccination schedule was taken by the Health Care Unit, aiming at greater vaccine coverage, as it will give the population alternative periods to receive the doses”, reported the administration.