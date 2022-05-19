André seeks 3rd term, prioritizes Health and trusts voters to believe in innocence

MDB pre-candidate has already visited 37 municipalities, likes to fish and has “Uno Ferrari” as a baby

André Puccinelli is the MDB’s pre-candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

MDB’s pre-candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul, doctor André Puccinelli, 73, is the most experienced in the electoral dispute (he has already been governor for two terms), promises to prioritize the decentralization of Health to reduce the displacement of patients, waves with “formula” to contain the price of fuel and bets that the majority of voters believe in his innocence.

In 2018, in the last election for the state government, Puccinelli was arrested in Operation Lama Asfáltica, the largest operation of the PF (Federal Police) against corruption in Mato Grosso do Sul.

“Thank God, most of the population knows that I was wronged and that I am innocent. I’m a clean slate, I don’t have any convictions in the first instance. I was, was and am innocent, it was an injustice done.”

Married for 49 years, Puccinelli has three children, six grandchildren and a sweetheart: the “Uno Ferrari”. The last model was purchased in 2011. “It looks like it came out of the store. Just clean and wax.” In his spare time, he enjoys fishing. “With the granddaughter, wife and children.”

Catholic, the pre-candidate evaluates that proposals and faith weigh in the decision of the vote. “But I think it goes more for the proposal. The Catholic is Christian, the Evangelical is Christian. The proposal that must prevail.”

With five people quoted to be vice on the ticket, André is mysterious about the names and will only hit the hammer at the end of July. “There are two women and three men. The profile of the vice candidate must be added to the profile of the pre-candidate in your proposal. Looking to the future and to the development of Mato Grosso do Sul.”

In the presidential race, he waits to see if the candidacy of Simone Tebet (MDB) will have the strength to consolidate itself as a third competitive way. Puccinelli denies having quarrels with the senator, who in 2018 gave up being the MDB candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul. “This is gossip. There are many things that are said that are not the people who speak. Gossip has a lot, but they are episodes from the past.”

In this electoral process, André says that he is driven by the desire to work and solve the “problems that arise”. In pre-campaign, he has already passed through 37 municipalities for the construction of the government plan. The agendas include visits to the authorities (city halls and municipal councils) and segments of society, such as merchants and educators. On his personal cell phone, he has 37 groups on the WhatsApp application, with an average of 400 messages per day.

Decentralize Health – The Health theme gains projection in the pre-candidate’s analysis of management priority.

Pucinelli says he wants to work and solve problems in the State. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

One of the common problems is Health, almost unanimously. Citizens do not want to come from Japorã, from Alcinópolis, from far away to solve problems in Campo Grande. When I was state secretary, I did regional health. We created 12 regional offices in 1983, but they really need to be implemented. And provide each one with all the structure that Campo Grande has.”

The regional ones would be in cities like Campo Grande, Dourados, Três Lagoas, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Coxim, Paranaíba, Amambai, Nova Andradina, Naviraí, Jardim or Maracaju. “Health is closer to the citizen and does not put pressure on the health system of Campo Grande.”

finance – When saying goodbye to the government in December 2014, Puccinelli said that the finances were up to date and that the State would only go bankrupt if the replacement was “drinking at the bar”. Today, he accompanies the quarterly publication of the recipe and assesses that there is money to take the projects out of paper.

“We were a national reference. On December 19, 2014, Jornal Nacional published a synopsis analyzing state finances. The biggest compliment went to Mato Grosso do Sul. Today, I have analyzed the numbers that come to me. Apparently, finances are not bad.”

The pre-candidate highlights that it is also possible to compose with the federal bench – formed by federal deputies and senators – to access resources through parliamentary amendments.

On the price of fuel, Puccinelli says he plans to repeat the policy adopted when he ruled MS. “In my last five years of government, I kept the agenda frozen. Over the years, the tax on fuel has been exempted. Just freeze the tariff in conjunction with the sector, you charge less tax, you don’t even need to change the rate. Who arbitrates the agenda is the State. It’s simple, when you want to solve it, you solve it.”

He also wants to re-edit the first echelon in which half of the secretariats are headed by women. “Which proves the appreciation, encouragement, encouragement and confidence in the woman’s ability as a manager.”

Innocence – Last year, the 1st Federal Court of Campo Grande condemned Puccinelli for administrative impropriety for the episode of the 2012 elections, when he brought together servers and promised to “turn around”. At the time, he supported Edson Giroto’s candidacy for mayor of Campo Grande.

The pre-candidate claims that the matter has already been judged by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), where there is a definitive decision for his innocence. “This condemnation [da Justiça Federal] is inept, because it has already become final in the Superior Electoral Court. We put the publication on hold to cancel it from there, so I think there’s no conviction, because there really isn’t.”