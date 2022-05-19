Apple launches online courses with certificate to work with IT

THE apple launched a new IT professional training program for the training of specialists in services related to the brand’s devices. The initiative offers two online courses with certificate, which are now available on the Maçã qualification platform.

The course “Apple Device Support” is one of the alternatives. The training covers tools, services, and manufacturer best practices for an organization’s technical support professionals, technical coordinator, and service provider for iPhone, Mac, and iPad users, with articles and guided exercises.

Device configuration using a mobile device management (MDM) solution is the topic covered in the course “Apple Deployment and Management”, also with open positions. Students will also be trained to develop a deployment strategy using Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager tools.

Classes in Apple’s online courses are in English.Source: Apple/Disclosure

According to big tech, these IT online courses are sequential and based on skills and concepts developed by students as they progress through training. Each qualification lasts 13 to 14 hours, with classes available in English.

Open for subscriptions

At the end of the training, the participants are submitted to certification exams which demonstrate the competence achieved at each level, through corresponding digital badges provided by the Cupertino company. Each exam costs US$ 149, equivalent to R$ 742 at today’s price.

According to Apple, the certificates can be displayed on resumes, online profiles and job boards, proving participation and training in the course, in addition to placing the professional in the spotlight in the search for job openings.

You courses for Apple IT professionals are available on the tech giant’s training page. In the United States, qualifications are also offered face-to-face, in partnership with universities, and have scholarships for needy students.