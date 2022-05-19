Blumenau promotes vaccination against flu, Covid-19 and other diseases

A vaccination campaign against influenza, Covid-19 and other diseases will take place on Saturday, the 21st. About 20 types of vaccines will be available that make up the vaccination schedule.

The General Family Outpatient Clinics (AGFs) and the approximately 30 Family Health Strategy units (ESFs) with an active vaccine room will be open from 8 am to 5 pm to serve the population, without the need for scheduling.

At the beginning of the month, when the municipality participated in the D-day of vaccination, approximately 10,000 doses were administered against various diseases in just one day. The mobilization has, once again, the objective of making it possible for people of all ages to arrange the application of delayed vaccines.

Unlike the adult public, children under 12 must respect a 15-day interval between the application of flu and Covid-19 vaccines. The list of AGs and ESFs with an active vaccine room is available at blumenau.sc.gov.br/salasdevacina.

Documentation

To get vaccinated, it is enough for the citizen to go to a health unit with an official document with a photo and vaccination card. Children and adolescents must be accompanied by a legal guardian or an adult with authorization signed by the legal guardians – according to the available model.

