Bolsonaro counters Pablo Villaça and commits a mistake by calling him “Pablo Vitar”

247 – Jair Bolsonaro decided to counter a post by film critic Pablo Villaça but committed a fault.

It all started when Villaça commented on reactionary gamers: ” YouTubers gamers attacking @felipeneto for stating the obvious is essential (currently, anyone who doesn’t stand against Bolsonaro is an accomplice of this one and is as disgusting as the bolsominions) only prove two things: how they wore their hood and how the middle gamer became a nest of fascistoids.”

When rebutting the post in question, Bolsonaro committed the slip: “Speaking of gamers, following our policy of reducing taxes whenever possible, we have finalized studies with Camex to zero the IPI on games, Pablo Vitar. We have gradually reduced the tax since 2019, down from 50% to 20%. We are one of the biggest markets in the world”.

Another detail that drew attention is that Villaça’s post was made in 2020.

See the backlash:

Did you call the guy Pablo Vitar? Lol — Marcos Rocha (@omarcosrocha) May 18, 2022

Let me see if I got it; Genocidal RT a Tweet from @pablovillaca from two years ago and the minions are finding it funny to call him Pablo Vitar? Minion besides stupid and characterless has a pitiful mood. — Caio Gomes | #BLM (@caiocgomes) May 19, 2022

bonoro calling pablo villaça PABLO VITAR I'm crying https://t.co/3MiHdOqfZD — 𝙥𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙖 (@alfapobre) May 18, 2022

