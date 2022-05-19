Bolsonaro counters Pablo Villaça and commits a mistake by calling him “Pablo Vitar”

Failed act generated repercussion on the networks edit
247 – Jair Bolsonaro decided to counter a post by film critic Pablo Villaça but committed a fault.
It all started when Villaça commented on reactionary gamers: ” YouTubers gamers attacking @felipeneto for stating the obvious is essential (currently, anyone who doesn’t stand against Bolsonaro is an accomplice of this one and is as disgusting as the bolsominions) only prove two things: how they wore their hood and how the middle gamer became a nest of fascistoids.”
When rebutting the post in question, Bolsonaro committed the slip: “Speaking of gamers, following our policy of reducing taxes whenever possible, we have finalized studies with Camex to zero the IPI on games, Pablo Vitar. We have gradually reduced the tax since 2019, down from 50% to 20%. We are one of the biggest markets in the world”.
Another detail that drew attention is that Villaça’s post was made in 2020.
See the backlash:
