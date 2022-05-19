Bungie will make Sony “even more cross-platform”

Sony’s acquisition of Bungie was on the agenda at the company’s latest corporate strategy conference. Kenichiro Yoshida, executive director of the Japanese giant, called the arrival of the creator of Destiny to PlayStation Studios as “a big step towards becoming multiplatform”.

Bungie’s experience in delivering games as a service and the launch of in-house IPs for other consoles and PCs are primarily intended to “accelerate revenue growth from first-party works”. The goal is to achieve significant results as early as fiscal 2025.

Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War, three great games until then exclusive to the company’s consoles, now have versions for PC. With MLB The Show 22, the publisher went further and delivered an American sports experience for Xbox and Nintendo Switch players. And by the way, the expansion doesn’t stop there.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be the next to “jump the fence” for computers, and if Yoshida is up to it, more first-party titles will appear on Steam and the Epic Games Store in the future. The executive’s strategy is to “give access to these games to as many players as possible”.

