Bungie will not be gagged and shut up, says its CEO

Rumors around the alleged message left by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, about respecting the divergent positions on the open continue to be talked about and after Insomniac Games, we now have Bungie reacting, although not doing so in a direct way.

Bungie, one of the first companies to speak out in defense of abortion, assuring that it would not neglect politics as it interferes with the lives of its employees and consequently interferes with the entire company.

Following a message in which it is written the hope that “Bungie will not be gagged” by Sony after the purchase, two of the main figures in the house of Destiny assured that this will not happen. As they say, Bungie will continue to use its voice to speak out in defense of the values ​​it believes in.

According to recent rumors, PlayStation will not allow its studios to publicly express themselves on these issues and one of the main community managers assured that no one will silence Bungie, a message that was confirmed by Pete Parsons, Bungie’s CEO.

“I’ll admit, I’m just a community manager in the big picture, but I have confidence in this: We are, and will continue to be, Bungie,” said the community manager.

“There will never be a gag big enough to stop us standing up for what’s right,” he added.

Parsons, CEO of Bungie, reacted to this message by saying only “yes”.