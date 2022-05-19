College determines return to the use of masks due to the increase in covid cases in Poços de Caldas – ONDA POÇOS

The direction of Colégio Municipal Doutor José Vargas de Souza determined the return of the use of masks in classrooms and on the premises of the institution in Poços de Caldas. The statement issued this Tuesday, 17, explains that the measure was taken due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in schools. The measure intended for 1st and 2nd grades applies to teachers, staff, students and family members.

The College also recommends that the necessary doses of the vaccine against covid-19 be taken and that the vaccination card is kept up to date.

Those who have flu-like symptoms such as; fever, runny nose, cough, body aches, sore throat, among others, should seek medical and hospital care and, according to medical guidelines, stay at home, taking the necessary care for a quick recovery.

Also according to the statement, confirmed cases of covid-19, must inform the School for measures with the Municipal Secretary of Health.

According to the prefecture’s communication advice, some directors got in touch to return to the use of masks, and as it is an optional measure by the Committee, the mask can be used or not. Therefore, schools have autonomy for the use of masks. Also according to the advisory, the Municipal Health Department is monitoring cases to analyze whether there will be any measure according to the number of cases that have been recorded.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released on Monday, 16, Poços recorded 47 new cases of the disease.

Maintenance

The Epidemiological Surveillance, from the secretary of health informs that through the communication of the Ministry of Health, the platforms Conect SUS, e-SUS Notifica and SI-PNI are in collective maintenance.

e-SUS Notifica is the platform responsible for notifying positive cases of COVID-19 in Poços. Due to maintenance, it is not possible to download the records of new cases, making it not possible to update the COVID-19 Panel this Tuesday (17).

Once the platform is re-established, the data will be updated and released in the next panel update this Wednesday (18).

By way of information, it is worth mentioning that the occupation of ICU beds with patients with COVID-19 remains with 02 hospitalizations.

