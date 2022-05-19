COVID | Health recommends that everyone wear masks and avoid agglomerations – Poços Já

The Health Department of Poços de Caldas released, this Wednesday (18), the recommendation to wear a mask to everyone, especially in cases of patients with flu-like symptoms. The reason is the increase in cases of covid-19 in the municipality.

The prefecture also stressed that it is necessary to intensify prevention, but that for now there has been no reflection on hospital admissions. “We recommend the use of a mask for all people, especially those who have symptoms of flu syndromes or with a positive test for covid-19, the elderly, individuals who have comorbidities or immunosuppressed diseases and people who do not have the complete vaccination schedule” , reported Health.

The recommendation also includes hand hygiene and avoiding agglomeration in closed places. With regard to schools, each school unit has autonomy over the mandatory use of masks.

Likewise, vaccination against covid-19 is essential. “Immunization is very important to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the disease. It should also be noted that vaccination can be done together with vaccination against Influenza”, informed the secretary.