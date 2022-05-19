Covid makes seven more victims in week with 1,300 new cases

Despite being under control, the coronavirus continues to claim lives in Mato Grosso do Sul, as revealed by the epidemiological bulletin of the SES (Secretary of State for Health) released this Tuesday (17).





In a week, seven people died from health complications generated by Covid-19 and 1,314 tested positive for the disease between May 10 and 17.





With this, the number of deaths by Covid in the state since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 10,550 and of accumulated confirmations of cases to 531,639.





The most recent deaths are from Coxim, Alcinópolis, Sonora, in addition to two deaths from Covid in Naviraí and another two in Campo Grande.





There are 23 hospitalized patients diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mato Grosso do Sul currently. Of these, 14 are in clinical ward beds and another nine in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds.





The SES bulletin is prepared by the Health Surveillance sector through the Technical Management of Influenza and Endemic Diseases.

Leave your comment

Read too

2022 ELECTIONS After meeting, third-party parties postpone announcement of single candidate GENERAL After complaint Procon finds expired food in supermarket ENERGY STATE TCU authorizes sale of Eletrobras, Bolsonaro’s 1st major privatization MARACAJU STJ decision frees ex-secretary arrested for millionaire embezzlement LOTTERY Check out the dozens drawn from the 2,482 Mega-Sena contest CAPITAL Elderly woman falls into coup and loses more than R$ 500 thousand in jewelry and money PANDEMIC NUMBERS Moving average of deaths by Covid is 116 and indicates high for the 2nd day VIOLENCE Police investigate death of loan shark found in roadside flames FINANCIAL MARKET Dollar closes up 0.78%, but still quoted below BRL 5 CUSHION After expertise, police find another R$ 160,000 hidden in vehicle

Most Read

GARDEN

Secretary’s son is killed by military police after bar fight

GOLDEN

Woman has part of her ear bitten off during confusion

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO

Duo is executed in a gas station yard

IDENTIFIED AND ARRESTED

Room involved in jewelry store robbery left Dourados to support robbers