Covid makes seven more victims in week with 1,300 new cases

Despite being under control, the coronavirus continues to claim lives in Mato Grosso do Sul, as revealed by the epidemiological bulletin of the SES (Secretary of State for Health) released this Tuesday (17).
In a week, seven people died from health complications generated by Covid-19 and 1,314 tested positive for the disease between May 10 and 17.
With this, the number of deaths by Covid in the state since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 10,550 and of accumulated confirmations of cases to 531,639.
The most recent deaths are from Coxim, Alcinópolis, Sonora, in addition to two deaths from Covid in Naviraí and another two in Campo Grande.
There are 23 hospitalized patients diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mato Grosso do Sul currently. Of these, 14 are in clinical ward beds and another nine in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds.
The SES bulletin is prepared by the Health Surveillance sector through the Technical Management of Influenza and Endemic Diseases.
