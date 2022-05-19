Covid: what are the lesser-known symptoms of the Ômicron variant? Check | coronavirus

shutterstock Covid-19: from nail fissures to skin lesions, the lesser-known symptoms of Ômicron

About 522 million cases of Covid-19 have already been recorded worldwide during the pandemic. And, in the same way that new variants of the virus appeared in these more than two years, the typical symptoms of the disease also changed: at the beginning, fever, cough and loss or alteration of smell or taste were the main indications. Now, new guidelines include sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, and headache.

But there is a more obscure set of symptoms that have also been reported by Covid-19 patients, such as skin lesions, hearing loss and hair loss. The cause of these symptoms is still unknown, but it is known that they are all related to inflammatory processes — a natural defense mechanism of our body against pathogens. Below, we explain each of them.

skin lesions

According to a British study published last year, one in five Covid-19 patients has only a rash and no other symptoms. Rashes can range from generalized maculopapular (flat or raised areas of discolored skin) to urticaria (raised itchy areas of the skin).

The disease can also attack the toes, with red, swollen, or blistered skin lesions. This symptom is most commonly seen in teenagers or young adults with mild or no symptoms, the study found. Most skin lesions caused by Covid tend to disappear within a few days or, at most, a few weeks, without the need for specialized treatment.

nail injuries

An estimated 1% to 2% of Covid patients have toenail or fingernail injuries after illness. This type of symptom can manifest itself in three ways: Beau’s lines (“crumples” that occur at the base of the fingernails or toenails when there is a temporary interruption in nail growth due to physical stress on the body); Mees’ lines (horizontal white lines appearing on the nails, likely caused by abnormal production of proteins in the underlying cells); or a red crescent pattern that develops at the base of the nails.

Loss of hair

In a study of nearly 6,000 people, hair loss was the most common post-Covid symptom, reported in 48% of cases. It was especially prevalent among people who had severe Covid and white women. The onset of this symptom usually occurs a month or more after the acute infection. The good news is that over time the hair returns to normal.

Hearing loss and tinnitus

Scientists have found that Covid-19, like other viral infections, is associated with possible damage to the inner ear that leads to hearing loss or a constant feeling of tinnitus at times after infection. In a review study that included 560 participants, hearing loss occurred in 3.1% of Covid patients, while tinnitus occurred in 4.5%. Although for the vast majority of patients this resolves on its own, cases of permanent hearing loss related to Covid have been reported.

