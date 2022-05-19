Discover 4 habits that increase stress and drain your energy

Having high levels of anxiety is not normal, because it prevents you from leading a healthy routine. Often identifying the emotional trigger that causes distress or a sense of fear feels like a challenge. Even on the quietest days, the feeling of emptiness, the desire to stay in bed all day and indecision end up revealing that you are anxious.

Lack of willingness can be related to your physical health, but mental balance is important. Excessive tiredness accompanied by sadness and negative thoughts need to be observed. Some behaviors increase these emotions, disorganizing your nervous system.

Understand which signs can increase your anxiety

Sabotage waking up

If the alarm clock goes off and you insist on sleeping a few more minutes, delaying the alarm signal, your brain will automatically start to procrastinate on even the simplest activities. This leads to a snowball where procrastination results in a feeling of helplessness as no task gets accomplished.

Schedule full of things to do and little or no rest

Making several commitments forgetting that rest is essential to ensure productivity in any role consumes all your energy. Dedicate time to a hobby, a relaxed walk and take care of yourself.



Comparisons with others

Each one has its positive points and skills that should improve, if someone earns more, has a good that you would like to have or a certain appearance, focus on their qualities. Prioritize your development, changing from the inside out and working on self-esteem.

Always see the negatives

Anxiety is characterized as extreme fear because of a projection, that is, imagining certain bad scenarios that may not even happen. The exercise of stopping and looking at achievements, friendships, all the good that happened, relieves anguish in bad times.