Discover 6 proven benefits of drinking beer

Cold beer is part of the weekend routine of most Brazilians, when it’s time to relax or enjoy a moment, it’s always one of the first guests. But what few people know are the health benefits of beer.

Nothing is better than having that cold beer on Sundays. Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages is a disease and drunk driving is a crime and can put your life and that of others at risk.

We list below some of the many health benefits of beer, remembering that we are talking about moderate consumption.

Decreases stress In men it causes increased fertility Decreases the risk of heart problems Causes improvement in brain health Reduces the likelihood of cancer Helps with aesthetic skin health

Is it okay to have a beer a day?

Recent studies show that, when consumed in moderation, there are many health benefits of beer. The drink reduces the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases by up to 45% depending on each case.

Up to two glasses a day (200 ml each) can help increase good cholesterol, thus avoiding clogging of the arteries, so that long neck after work is free!

In cases of weight loss or muscle gain diets, it is important to have a conversation with your nutrition professional about the subject before including beer in the routine.

What does beer do to the human body?

As mentioned earlier, the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially in the case of beer, should be moderate. In cases of excessive consumption of the drink can develop health problems such as hypertension and even alcoholism.

Excessive consumption of alcohol also causes a decrease in the effects of antihypertensive and antidepressant drugs, so great care is needed in these cases. In both situations mentioned, excessive consumption of alcohol can cause health risks and even lead to a heart attack.

Therefore, the ideal is moderation, there are many health benefits of beer as well as the harm. You just need to know how to dose and enjoy the satisfaction of tasting a beer in the right way.