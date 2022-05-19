EA Play rewards for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are here

If you thought the month of May was going to pass without any reward for EA titles, you were wrong. Whether in Fifa 22, or in Battlefield 2042 there are several new rewards for all types of players.

All the content coming to EA Play in May can be found below, in the information pulled from the official XBOX website.

Grid Legends – EA Play May Event – ​​May 1 to May 30

– EA Play May Event – ​​May 1 to May 30 NHL22 – World of Chel Bag – May 1st to 31st

– World of Chel Bag – May 1st to 31st Madden NFL 22 – Draft Pack – Now until May 19

– Draft Pack – Now until May 19 FIFA 22 – FUT Season 6 XP Boost – Now until June 9th

– FUT Season 6 XP Boost – Now until June 9th FIFA 22 – Inter Milan ‘Made in Milano’ apparel and Volta coins – until 9 June

– Inter Milan ‘Made in Milano’ apparel and Volta coins – until 9 June FIFA 22 – Jorge Campos Tifo Hero Set – May 1st to 31st

– Jorge Campos Tifo Hero Set – May 1st to 31st Apex Legends – Shield loading screen – May 17 to June 13

– Shield loading screen – May 17 to June 13 battlefield 2042 – Close Shave Weapon Spell – May 1st to 31st

In addition to all these rewards, hockey fans can now skate on the rink with NHL 22 in the games list. But wait – there’s more to EA Play as the Play List is home to a growing library of titles, including the award-winning Lost in Random newly added, the exciting F1 2021 and dozens of other fan-favorite games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC members, you get EA Play at no additional cost with your Game Pass membership, so you can enjoy great player benefits including in-game challenges and rewards, unlocking special content only for members, quizzes of select brand-new titles, access a collection of our most-loved series and titles, and save 10% on Electronic Arts digital content purchases.

