Funding for the 1st public veterinary hospital in São Luís is assured – Jornal Pequeno

Source: Writing/Advisory

Federal deputy Aluísio Mendes (PSC-MA) sent a letter, this Wednesday (18), to Mayor Eduardo Braide in which he informs the allocation of R$ 1 million for the construction of the first public veterinary hospital in the capital. The resources originate from tax amendments. In this way, financial support should soon be in the City Hall’s account.

“This is an old fight and has been delayed a bit by the pandemic. But thanks to our work and councilor Dr Gutemberg, today we celebrate the allocation of these resources”, said Mendes.

After its construction, the hospital will serve the population that has domestic animals and lacks the financial resources to pay the health costs in private veterinary hospitals.

Veterinary consultations, vaccinations, hospitalization, surgeries, intensive care, identification and castration and other services should be offered.

The municipality of São Luís already has a law that provides for the creation of the hospital. Presented by former councilor Barbara Soeiro in 2013, who is also part of the PSC, Municipal Law 323/13, derived from Bill 55/13, by Bárbara Soeiro (PSC).

According to the mayor, the works will start later this year, and the unit will work in the Itaqui-Bacanga area.