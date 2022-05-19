Google won’t disable free Gmail accounts with a custom domain, but there’s a catch

Between 2006 and 2012 Google allowed the use of emails with custom domains for Gmail users, but this benefit was at risk with a measure adopted by the Search Giant in 2020, where free accounts would be disabled, as domain emails custom is not available for free Google Workspace accounts.

Now those users don’t have to worry anymore, as Google announced today that free legacy G Suite accounts used for “non-commercial” purposes will remain active and will not need to be migrated to the new Workspace plans. However, if you have a free G Suite account with personalized email, you will need to confirm that you want it to remain active, otherwise Google will deactivate it on August 1, 2022.