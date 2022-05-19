Health Department records low demand for the 4th dose for people over 60 years old – Acorda Cidade

Photo: Archive/Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

The Municipal Health Department of Feira de Santana is already applying the four doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. Although stocks are full, demand, especially for the 4th dose, is still considered low.

In an interview with Programa Acorda Cidade on the morning of this Wednesday (18), the Secretary of Health, Marcelo Britto, informed that all care must be prevailed, and highlighted that anyone over 60 years old should look for a health unit, to receive the 4th dose.

“I would say demand is still weak. We are already releasing, according to the Ministry of Health, the vaccination of people from the age of 60 and I still haven’t heard if we will go down again. It’s a booster dose, it’s a dose to increase the level of safety, but of course those who have taken both, those who have also taken the third, already have a good level of security. So here is also our request to the population so that they can also attend and take this fourth dose. It’s a booster dose, it’s an additional care, I think we can’t forget that Covid-19 is not over yet. Even yesterday, a relative of mine in Salvador was diagnosed with Covid-19, thank God he is well, he is isolated, but the disease is not over yet. People’s expectation is that it has returned to normal and there is no one else making use of protective measures, as they do not want to make use of protective measures, that at least complete the vaccination schedule ”, he said.

Also according to the secretary, the 4th dose must be applied by an immunizer different from the other previous doses.

“Anyone over 60 years old can use the 4th dose, it can be done with any immunizing agent, preferably one that the person has not yet used in the first, second or third dose. We cannot forget that there are still people looking for the first, second and third dose. On the one hand it’s great, but on the other hand, people have neglected it, I shouldn’t have left to take that first dose now, ”he reported.

Wearing a mask in São João

Even with the release of the use of the mask in open environments, the June festivities are favorable places for agglomeration. According to the secretary, even if the person is immunized, the recommendation is to use personal protective equipment.

“We can’t just say that Covid-19 is over, it’s over, it’s dead, because that’s not going to happen, not in the same way we do today, we eradicated polio. We have to keep vaccinating because otherwise, it comes back, because the virus hasn’t ceased to exist on the face of the earth, it’s just controlled, but that doesn’t mean that we just forget about it. You need to do a single act, a simple act that is to get the vaccine, go to a health unit and get the vaccine and thank God, that person will be immunized because they are diseases that kill, they are diseases that can cause very serious sequelae. serious for life. When we have these parties, the guidance that we can give, in addition to the evidence in only participating who is immunized and with complete immunization, is that you at least adopt the use of masks. Since you will be so close to many people at the same time, and often you cannot guarantee that everyone is already immunized, make your use of the mask, it will provide additional protection and will help you not to get the Covid-19,” he said.

Pfizer vaccine

According to secretary Marcelo Britto, the municipality of Feira de Santana is out of doses of the Pfizer vaccine and there is still no prospect of delivery of new batches.

“Our municipality has this lack of vaccine, the Ministry has not sent new batches, I even hoped to arrive at any moment, but we still haven’t received it. Unfortunately, this harms those people who have taken the first dose and are waiting for the second. As soon as these doses arrive in our municipality, we will make the disclosure so that people have the knowledge, including, we will resume with publications, press releases, to reinforce which units are distributing vaccines against Covid-19. It is important to remember that that rule we had at the beginning of the vaccination, that the bottle could only be opened when there were about 10 people, this rule no longer applies, because at that time, we were short of the vaccine, but not now. Our focus is to immunize the largest number of people here in our city”, he said.

Influenza and measles campaign

According to the secretary, the campaign did not meet expectations.

“Our campaign was still below expectations. Our goal is to reach 100%, but we can’t, however, we cannot be satisfied with 50%, 60%. The closer we get to 100%, the more satisfied we will be, but it is important that the population can also help us and look for health units to carry out this immunization”, he concluded.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram