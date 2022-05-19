Health plans claim explosion of expenses and provide readjustment of 16% | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Health plans claim ‘explosion’ of expenses in 2021 and predict 16% readjustment this year

The National Health Agency (ANS) and operators expect a readjustment of around 16% in health plans for this year. The forecast was revealed in a public hearing of the Commission on the Rights of the Elderly of the Chamber of Deputies. The justification presented was that the sector had a negative adjustment of minus 8% in 2021, and compensation would be necessary this year.

Executive Superintendent of the Brazilian Association of Health Plans, Marcos Novais says that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a reduction in expenses in 2020, but costs grew considerably again in 2021. “This is a pandemic cycle. The pandemic generated a distortion in our expenses. Expenses at one point go down and at another point in time, which is last year, they explode,” he said.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

The superintendent of studies and special projects of the National Federation of Supplementary Health, Sandro Leal Alves, added that the reduction in activities was due to people’s fear of seeking health services at the worst moments of the pandemic. Therefore, according to him, there was a decrease in demand, mainly for consultations and exams, but the search for these services grew again in equal proportion with the resumption of normality. “It’s the so-called rebound effect: you kept all that demand that was repressed, and when people go back to their normal activities, it’s natural for this effect to happen”, he added.

For the president of the Commission on the Rights of the Elderly, Denis Bezerra (PSB-CE), the readjustment in health plans will further penalize the elderly population, mainly because Brazil is already going through a period of crisis, with inflation and general price increases.

Adjustments to health plans are granted annually and serve to maintain the financial balance of the sector.

Historic

For Gerson Sanford Vieira Lima, from the Consumer Protection Commission of the OAB and representative of users of supplementary health in the Ceará State Health Committee, the adjustment is not justified. He claims that, despite the increase in expenses, operators’ revenues have a long history of growth.

“There is no sustainable argument to say that health plan operators, as a rule, are going through a difficult situation in terms of economic and financial balance. On the contrary, they are in an extremely comfortable situation. This is demonstrated objectively”, he warned.

Representative of the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense of the Ministry of Justice, Frederico Moesch also recalled that the Brazilian consumer also experienced difficulties in the pandemic, with loss of jobs or reduction in income. “And even so, observing the sector data, the data released by the National Supplementary Health Agency, we did not identify large fluctuations in delinquency, in the number of beneficiaries. There was even an increase in the number of beneficiaries,” he pondered.