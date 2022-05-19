How to find out if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp? Look

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on How to find out if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp? Look 4 Views

Usually, when a person blocks a contact on WhatsApp, a lot of information is invisible. As a result, it is possible to know whether or not you have been blocked on the messaging platform.

Normally, when a person blocks a contact on Whatsapp, a lot of information is invisible. As a result, it is possible to know whether or not you have been blocked on the messaging platform.

How do I know if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp?

When blocked, it is no longer possible to view the information or send messages to the contact responsible for the block. It is worth mentioning that all these limitations are also valid for the blocker.

Blocking prevents:

  • Status View;
  • View the user’s profile photo;
  • Add the user to new groups;
  • Deliver the messages;
  • Call the user.

Why can’t I see contact details?

Beforehand, it is important to inform you that the fact of not being able to see the data of a contact in Whatsapp does not mean that it was exclusively blocked. In fact, there are many reasons that prevent you from seeing the profile picture, for example.

Cases such as contact privacy updates, lack of profile picture and changes made to the app can temporarily make data visibility unfeasible. So, try to find out with the contact if it was actually blocked.

How to Block a Contact on Android and iOS

On Android:

  1. Open your settings Whatsapp;
  2. Now, click on the “Account” tab and then on “Privacy”;
  3. Once this is done, go to “Blocked Contacts” – all contacts already blocked will appear on the screen;
  4. To add a new contact, tap on the “Add” option;
  5. Your contact list will open for you to select the person you want to veto. Remembering that it will no longer be possible to receive messages or view other contact information;
  6. Ready! One more person has been blocked from your app.

On iOS:

  1. With WhatsApp open, go to “Settings”;
  2. Then click on “Account” and then on “Privacy”;
  3. Once this is done, tap on ”Blocked”;
  4. When the blocked list appears, click on “Add new”;
  5. Now, choose the contact you want to block.

See what success is on the Internet:

Graduated in Law, she works as a writer for Notícias Concursos. There are already more than 5 thousand articles published on the portal.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp: User will be able to leave the group hidden. See how the feature works

Currently, the Whatsapp has several tests involving the functionality of the application. The novelty now …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved