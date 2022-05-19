Influenza: PBH intensifies vaccination actions to reach priority public – Gerais

Education professionals, pregnant women and purperas are among the groups with the lowest vaccination coverage (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The low demand of priority groups for the flu vaccine has worried the health authorities of Belo Horizonte. Vaccination coverage against the disease had a small increase in the last week. According to a balance released this Wednesday (5/18) by the Municipal Health Department (SMSA), 32.3% of the target audience was immunized against 26.9% last week. However, the target established by the Ministry of Health is at least 90%.

In view of the situation, the director of Health Promotion and Epidemiological Surveillance, Paulo Roberto Corra, says that actions to promote vaccination will be intensified.

“We have had discussions with the teams of the health units to search this public, during consultations and consultations, especially now that there is a greater demand for respiratory conditions. We are guiding the teams to assess the vaccination situation and vaccinate this public.”

Another measure, according to him, is publicity in the press and press conferences on the importance of vaccination against influenza for the target audience. “To try to encourage their participation and come to the units to get the vaccine.”

The secretariat did not make any investigation to try to find out the reason for the low demand for the immunizer. Paulo Roberto points out, however, that many people treat the flu as a common disease.

“People were giving too much importance to the COVID vaccine and putting influenza aside, thinking that the flu was a banal disease. But this is not true, it can lead to hospitalization and death. We need the population to look for vaccination posts so that they are protected, especially these vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, health professionals.”

Among the groups summoned, the director highlights the concern with the low coverage of some of them. “Pregnant women and women, in addition to education workers, have low vaccination coverage.”

The elderly group reached 52% of immunization, while only 19.7% of children aged 6 months to 4 years took the flu vaccine. “These children need to get this vaccine. There is no point in parents not taking their children to be vaccinated.”

According to the SMSA, the priority groups with the lowest vaccination coverage are:

People with permanent disabilities (motor, hearing, visual or intellectual): 0.7%

People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions: 5.6%

Pregnant women: 11.9%

Elementary and higher education teachers: 12.3%

Purperas: 15.2%

Campaign extension and expansion to other groups

On the possibility of the campaign being extended, the director explains that the decision, in this case, is the Ministry of Health. “Usually he does this, to give these groups the opportunity to be vaccinated first. But we don’t know if this year the campaign will be extended.”

The release of doses to the general population is also the responsibility of the federal agency. “There is a possibility, but it depends on the ministry Last year he released it.”

Paulo Roberto recalls that the vaccine protects against the flu virus, but there are other viruses that cause respiratory diseases for which there are no immunization agents. “Therefore, it is important that in addition to vaccination, the population maintains social distance, whenever they have respiratory symptoms, stay at home, wear a mask to avoid transmitting that condition to other people. This is part of the measures to control these respiratory conditions.”